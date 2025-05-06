(LANDSDOWNE PLACE, RUGBY) (PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES) ORDER 2025

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (“the 1984 Act”), the effect of which will be to continue an experimental order on Lansdowne Place

Warwickshire County Council intends to make permanent an experimental traffic regulation order which will be to continue the closure of Lansdowne Place between the set out hours, as part of the School Streets Scheme.

Scheme Overview

Following on from the conclusion of the experimental closure of Lansdowne Place, Rugby, as described in the public notice below, Warwickshire County Council are making the order permanent.

A copy of the Order, together with a copy of the experimental order, plans showing the lengths of road affected, the associated traffic calming proposals and a statement of the Council’s reasons for making the Order, may be inspected at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Market Place.

Traffic orders and Public Notice

Plan

School Streets Based Plan (PDF, 574KB)

Any enquiries relating to the Experimental Order be made to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate (tel. 01926 412889, email, schoolstreets@warwickshire.gov.uk). Any enquiries relating to the Order may be addressed to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

