NHS - Drug Addiction

If you need help for a drug problem, you're entitled to treatment in the same way as anyone else who has a health problem.
There is help available if you want advice and support, or want to cut down or stop.
Where to get help for drugs
A GP may be a good place to start. They can discuss your problems with you and help get you into treatment.
They will usually refer you to your local drug service.
If you're not comfortable talking to a GP, you can approach your local drug treatment service yourself.
Visit the Frank website to find support near you.
If you're having trouble finding the right sort of help, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600. They can talk you through all your options.
Drug treatment
Charities and the NHS provide most drug treatment, but there are also private drug and alcohol treatment organisations that can help you.
You'll need to pay for private treatment.
Your first appointment
At your first appointment for drug treatment, staff will ask you about your drug use. They'll also ask about your work, family and housing situation.
You may be asked to provide a sample of urine or saliva to check what drugs you have been taking.
Staff will talk you through all your treatment options and agree a treatment plan with you.
They can tell you about local support groups for drug users and their families or carers.
Visit the Adfam website to see a list of useful organisations.
You'll also be given a keyworker, who will support you throughout your treatment.
What drug treatment involves
Your treatment will depend on your personal circumstances and what drug you're using. Your keyworker will work with you to plan the right treatment for you.
Your treatment plan may include a number of different treatments and strategies.
Talking therapies
Talking therapies, such as CBT, help you to see how your thoughts and feelings affect your behaviour.
Treatment with medicines
If you're dependent on heroin or another opioid, you may be offered a substitute medicine, such as methadone or buprenorphine.
This means you can get on with your treatment without having to worry about withdrawing or buying street drugs.
Detoxification (detox)
This is for people who want to stop taking opioids like heroin completely. It helps you to cope with the withdrawal symptoms.
Self-help
Some people find support groups and programmes like UKNA (Narcotics Anonymous) or SMART Recovery helpful. Your keyworker can tell you where your nearest group is.
Reducing harm
Staff at your local drug service will help reduce the risks associated with your drug-taking. For example, you may be offered testing and treatment for hepatitis or HIV and AIDS.
Where you'll have your treatment
You may have your treatment while living at home or, if you need intensive treatment like detox, as a hospital inpatient.
If residential treatment might be a good option for you, you may be referred to a residential rehabilitation service.
For more information about residential rehabilitation, or to find a rehab near you, visit Rehab-Online.