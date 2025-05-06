NHS - Drug Addiction

There is help available if you want advice and support, or want to cut down or stop.

Where to get help for drugs

A GP may be a good place to start. They can discuss your problems with you and help get you into treatment.

They will usually refer you to your local drug service.

If you're not comfortable talking to a GP, you can approach your local drug treatment service yourself.

Visit the Frank website to find support near you.

If you're having trouble finding the right sort of help, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600. They can talk you through all your options.

Drug treatment

Charities and the NHS provide most drug treatment, but there are also private drug and alcohol treatment organisations that can help you.

You'll need to pay for private treatment.