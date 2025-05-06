NHS - Smoke Free

Your quit journey: get support at every stage
Quit smoking
When you quit smoking, good things start to happen. You'll begin to see almost immediate improvements to your health.
It's never too late to quit and it's easier to stop smoking with the right support. Why not start by downloading the free NHS Quit Smoking app to track your progress and get daily motivation?
You don't need to imagine a life without smoking, you can live it!
Download the free NHS Quit Smoking app - Available on the Apple App Store & Google Play
The NHS Quit Smoking app is designed to provide you with personalised support to help you quit smoking for good.
The app allows you to:
- track your progress
- see how much you're saving
- get daily support
- get inspired by others
Once you reach 28 days smoke-free, you're much more likely to quit for good!