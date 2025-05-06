Smoking and your unborn baby

Quit 4 Baby

Protecting your baby from tobacco smoke is one of the best things you can do to give your child a healthy start in life. It can be difficult to stop smoking, but it's never too late to quit. Every cigarette you smoke contains over 4,000 chemicals, many of which are dangerous, so smoking when you are pregnant harms your unborn baby. Cigarettes can restrict the essential oxygen supply to your baby. As a result, their heart must beat harder every time you smoke.

Benefits of stopping smoking in pregnancy Stopping smoking will help both you and your baby immediately. Harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide, and other damaging chemicals will clear from your body. When you stop smoking: you will reduce the risk of complications in pregnancy and birth

you are more likely to have a healthier pregnancy and a healthier baby

you will reduce the risk of stillbirth

your baby is less likely to be born too early and have breathing, feeding and health problems that often go with being premature

your baby is less likely to be born with a low birth weight. Babies of smokers are, on average, lighter than other babies, which can cause problems during and after labour. For example, they are more likely to have problems keeping warm and are more likely to get infections

you will reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as "cot death" Stopping smoking now will also help your baby later in life. Children whose parents smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma and other serious illnesses that may need hospital treatment. The sooner you stop smoking, the better. But even if you stop in the last few weeks of your pregnancy this will benefit you and your baby.