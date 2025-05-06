Fitter Futures - Funded by Warwickshire County Council

Quit 4 Good - Smoking

Free Stop Smoking Service

Getting expert support from our free stop smoking service makes you THREE times more likely to quit for good! With guidance and encouragement from your own stop smoking advisor, you’ll have the support you need every step of the way.

If quitting has been tough in the past, now is the perfect time to try again – with our help.

What we offer

Available for anyone aged 12+ who lives, works, studies in Warwickshire, or is registered with a Warwickshire GP.

12 weeks of one-to-one or group support delivered by qualified specialist stop smoking practitioners.

Expert guidance to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only).

Access to the Smoke Free App.

Flexible support – choose face-to-face or virtual sessions.

Start your journey to becoming smoke free