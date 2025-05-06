We are with you

We are WithYou

We want to see a world where anyone seeking help feels welcome, not judged, and can get support, when and where they need it.

Our name reflects who we are – it’s a statement of intent, of support, and of our commitment to work side by side with our clients as equals, to help them believe that the change they want to make is possible.

Our mission has always been to help one another. From the beginning, we've provided vital services for those experiencing challenges with alcohol or drugs. But we understand that these struggles often intersect with mental health challenges. Just as substance use can impact mental health, so too can mental health challenges influence drug and alcohol use. That's why, alongside our core drug and alcohol services for adults and young people, we also offer a range of mental health and wellbeing support.

If you're facing challenges with drugs, alcohol or mental health and you don’t know where to turn, we’re here. Whether you need advice for yourself or a loved one, the journey starts with a step. When you’re ready to take it, we can help you along the path.

Drug and Alcohol Support | WithYou