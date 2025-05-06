Make May the month you join the home composting movement

Turning kitchen and garden waste into valuable, nutrient-rich compost is a simple yet powerful practice many residents can embrace.

This International Composting Week - 4 to 10 May - Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to find out more and take steps to introduce composting to their homes and gardens.

Home composting is an inexpensive and natural way to recycle organic waste, significantly reducing the amount sent to landfill. By transforming vegetable peelings, fruit waste, teabags, grass cuttings, and even cardboard into a fantastic soil improver, residents can enhance their gardens, improve soil quality, and contribute to a greener Warwickshire.

To help residents get started, Warwickshire County Council is offering discounted compost bins to households attending one of their free home composting workshops throughout May. Attendees can purchase a 220-litre compost bin for just £8, a 330-litre bin for £20, or a Green Johanna for £30 (one bin per Warwickshire household).

These informative workshops, lasting no more than one hour, will provide all the essential knowledge needed to successfully compost at home. Topics covered will include:

Step 1 – Placing Your Bin: Finding the ideal location for effective drainage and access for beneficial organisms.

Step 2 – What to Put In (Greens and Browns): Understanding the right mix of nitrogen-rich "greens" and carbon-rich "browns" for healthy compost.

Step 3 – What to Keep Out: Avoiding items that can attract pests, cause odours, or introduce harmful bacteria.

Step 4 – Making Good Compost: Achieving the perfect balance of moisture and air for successful decomposition.

Step 5 – Using Your Compost: Harvesting and applying the nutrient-rich compost to boost garden growth.

The upcoming home composting workshop dates and locations are:

Tuesday 6th May, 1:30pm – Kenilworth Library and Information Centre, Smalley Place, Kenilworth, CV8 1QG

Wednesday 14th May, 12:30pm – Warwick Library and Information Centre, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL

Friday 23rd May, 1:30pm – Atherstone Library & Information Centre, Long Street, Atherstone, CV9 1AX

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: "International Composting Week is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the simple yet significant impact that home composting can have. It’s an easy way for residents to actively contribute to reducing waste, enriching their gardens naturally, and fostering a more sustainable environment. Our workshops provide all the guidance needed to get started, and with the added incentive of discounted compost bins, we hope many residents will take advantage of this opportunity."

Residents interested in attending a free home composting workshop are encouraged to book their place in advance as spaces may be limited. Please visit the Warwickshire County Council website or contact the relevant library for booking information.

Find out more about home composting in Warwickshire and upcoming workshops by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/green-waste/composting

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/