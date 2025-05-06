All invited to celebrate 50 years of Kingsbury Water Park with anniversary fun day

Since opening in 1975, Kingsbury Water Park has been a much-loved green space for generations of visitors. To mark this 50 year milestone, Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service is ...

Since opening in 1975, Kingsbury Water Park has been a much-loved green space for generations of visitors. To mark this 50 year milestone, Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service is hosting an anniversary fun day, featuring activities for all ages.

The event is free to enter, taking place from 10am to 4pm, and will include:

Miniature steam train rides

Fairground attractions

Ranger-led pond dipping

Have-a-go at fishing sessions

Artisan craft, food, and drink market stalls

Face painting and bubble entertainment.

Visitors will also have the chance to see the newly planted avenue of 50 trees, commemorating this special occasion. A display of photos and memories from the last 50 years will showcase the park’s history, and anyone with photos to contribute is invited to share them via parksphotography@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Kingsbury Water Park has been a treasured part of Warwickshire’s landscape for 50 years, providing space for recreation, wildlife, and making wonderful memories. This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate everything the park has to offer, past and present, and we look forward to welcoming visitors for a fun-filled day."

No tickets are required for the day. Standard parking charges apply.

Kingsbury Water Park in the 1970s, courtesy of Warwickshire Museums ref: PH1035/C8351