 "Beyond Silence" Promoting accessible safety during Deaf Awareness Week 

This week is Deaf Awareness Week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is proud to support the annual campaign aimed at raising awareness about the Deaf community, their language, culture, and history.

The theme for 2025, "Beyond Silence," resonates deeply with WFRS's commitment to breaking down communication barriers and ensuring safety for all residents.

WFRS recognises the diverse ways Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals communicate and would like to highlight the accessible services available to them, both in emergency situations and for proactive safety measures.

WFRS would like to encourage residents to take advantage of their free Safe and Well checks. These visits go beyond general fire safety advice, offering the provision of specialist equipment such as vibrating smoke alarm devices and flashing visual alarms, tailored to the needs of those with hearing loss.

In an emergency, quick communication is vital. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired, there are a range of services designed to help you get the assistance you need.

Emergency SMS Service (Text 999): Register in advance by texting 'register' to 999. In an emergency, text 999 with the required service, what is happening, and your location.

Relay UK Service: Use the Relay UK app or a textphone (minicom) and dial 18000 to communicate with emergency services via a relay assistant.

British Sign Language (BSL) Emergency Video Relay Service: Access this service through the 999 BSL app or website (www.999bsl.co.uk) to connect with a BSL interpreter who will relay your conversation to 999.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said, "This year’s campaign theme, 'Beyond Silence,' encapsulates our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone in Warwickshire has equal access to safety and communication. We want the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community to know that we are here to support them, not only in responding to emergencies through services like the Emergency SMS and BSL video relay, but also proactively through our free Safe and Well checks. If you, or someone you know would benefit from a visit, please get in touch via our website."

WFRS encourages residents to visit their website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1/apply-safe-well-visit to request a free Safe and Well check and learn more about the support available.