Housing 21 - Multiple Roles in the West Midlands

Housing 21 is a leading not for profit provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care for older people of modest means. We operate in 215 local authority areas across England, managing over 24,000 Retirement Living and Extra Care properties and providing over 49,000 hours of social care each week.

Our roots lie with the Royal British Legion (RBL), which in 1921 began to house disabled ex-servicemen and widows and, later, older ex-servicemen and women. In 1964, we became a recognised housing association before separating from the Royal British Legion in 1993 to become Housing 21.

Our guiding principles

Our three guiding principles are: 21, Better and Experience. We seek to apply these to all that we do.

21

We are committed to providing a modern, forward-thinking 21st century service. This includes updating and modernising our existing housing, as well as developing new and innovative property designs and service models for the future. We will challenge ourselves to think differently, embracing the disruptive potential of new technologies and the challenges and opportunities of social change.

Better

We strive for continuous improvement and innovation in all that we do. We will never become complacent and will constantly challenge ourselves to do better and achieve better performance, quality and value for money. We aim to be ‘better than good’ and work hard to provide excellent services we are proud of and our residents deserve.

Experience

We aim to provide a consistently excellent service and a great experience for all the people we serve. We seek to engage and empower residents to make choices and exercise control over the services they receive and to devolve decision making to local employees who are closest to the residents whenever practicable and possible. We are committed to acting ethically and openly in all that we do, questioning whether we are ‘doing the right thing’ and being ready to acknowledge and learn from mistakes. Ultimately the success of Housing 21 rests on the satisfaction we provide to our residents.

We currently have several job opportunities in the West Midlands. Please visit: Search Jobs