Free ‘Unearthed: The Power of Gardening’ display blooms at Warwickshire Libraries

Embark on a journey through the healing, unifying and transformative powers of gardening in a brand-new free exhibition touring Warwickshire Libraries from 2nd May 2025.

Warwickshire Libraries are excited to announce the launch of Unearthed: The Power of Gardening, a captivating display exploring how gardening can enrich lives, bring communities together and serve as a powerful force for social change.

The exhibition is part of a UK-wide tour inspired by the British Library’s major exhibition (2 May - 10 August 2025) and presented in partnership with the Living Knowledge Network - a collaboration of 30 library services from across the UK.

From urban windowsills to rural allotments, the display delves into gardening as an act of care, creativity and connection. Visitors will discover stories of how gardens have been used to support wellbeing, highlight environmental issues, challenge inequality, and celebrate cultural identity.

Alongside the core display, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a programme of interactive events to engage all ages:

Planting a Poem with professional poet Emilie Lauren Jones – Write your own verse on seed paper and watch your creativity grow.

Storytelling Unearthed with award-winning storyteller Jason Buck – Be transported by enchanting tales inspired by nature.

Paper Rose Making – A calming adult craft workshop teaching the delicate art of floral paper craft.

Composting Workshops – Delivered by the Warwickshire Waste Partnership, learn to turn kitchen scraps into rich compost.

This exhibition also coincides with Warwickshire Libraries’ participation in The Reading Agency’s 2025 Summer Reading Challenge: Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors, launching on Saturday 5 July. Children will be encouraged to explore the natural world through stories, imagination and play.

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Unearthed is a brilliant example of how our libraries continue to evolve as creative and community-driven spaces. Gardening is not just about growing plants - it’s about growing wellbeing, creativity and social connection. We’re proud to bring this inspiring initiative to people across Warwickshire and invite everyone to get involved.”

Maddy Smith, lead curator of ‘Unearthed: The Power of Gardening’ at the British Library, added:

“Gardening is a transformative force. It can promote healing and wellbeing, forge closer communities, refresh neglected spaces and drive social change. Gardening connects us to our past, grounds us in the present and encourages us to look ahead to the future so I am really looking forward to seeing how our Living Knowledge Network partners augment the exhibition for audiences across the UK.”

Find out which libraries will be hosting the exhibition and when by visiting our website: Warwickshire Libraries - catalogue and more