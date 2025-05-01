Coventry & Warwickshire Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Walk

Join us for our 7th annual perinatal mental health awareness walk and family fun day. This year we are holding the event at Pump Room Gardens in Leamington and hope to make the event bigger and better than before!



With plenty of free activities throughout the day including soft play, face painting and much more, followed by our short awareness walk around the gardens at 1:00pm, it makes a great family day out for the bank holiday weekend!