This year Dying Matters week is taking place May 5th till May 11th.

Dying Matters Awareness - Local Events

If you are holding an event that you would like to promote in that week please send us the details and we will be happy to share with all other services and the community. Please send details to: lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk

If you would like to get involved, but not yet started please click on the link below to access support packs.

https://www.hospiceuk.org/our-campaigns/dying-matters/dying-matters-awareness-week

Below are events that are already booked across the region to promote practices and support individuals around dying.

Advance Care Plan Day - 7th May which is taking place during Dying Matters Awareness week

https://.happyhealthylives.uk/staying-happy-and-healthy/involving-you-in-your-care/palliative-and-end-of-life-care2/dying-matters-week/ - ICB webpage with timetable of events