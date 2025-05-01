Warwick Energy Fund

£300 payment may be available to vulnerable residents.
Act on Energy: Helping Warwickshire Stay Warm and Save on Energy Costs
At Act on Energy, we’re passionate about helping the people of Warwickshire live in warmer, more energy-efficient homes. Whether you're looking to cut down your bills, make your home greener, or simply understand your energy options better, we’re here to help with free, impartial advice.
Who We Are: Warwickshire’s Trusted Energy Advice Charity
We’ve been supporting local communities since 1998, helping households navigate the complex world of energy efficiency. As an independent charity, our goal is to combat fuel poverty, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that every home in Warwickshire has access to the support it needs to stay warm and affordable to run.
How We Can Help You – Free, Expert Energy Advice
Energy Advice Tailored to You
Our team offers personalised guidance on:
- Reducing energy waste and lowering your bills
- Understanding heating systems and making them more efficient
- Switching energy suppliers and finding the best tariffs
- Accessing grants and funding for home improvements
Home Energy Upgrades & Retrofit Support
If you’re looking to improve your home’s energy efficiency, we can help you identify the best solutions. Our retrofit assessments provide expert recommendations on:
- Insulation to keep your home warmer for longer
- Draught-proofing and ventilation improvements
- Low-carbon heating systems, including heat pumps
- Smart technology for better energy management
Working Together for a Greener Future
We don’t just help individual households—we work closely with organisations across Warwickshire to create lasting change.
Supporting Local Authorities & Statutory Organisations
We partner with councils and public bodies to deliver energy-saving initiatives and support local residents.
Helping Charities & Voluntary Organisations
By working with local charities, we reach vulnerable individuals and families who need energy support the most.
Working with Landlords & Housing Providers
We assist registered social landlords in improving the energy efficiency of their properties, ensuring tenants benefit from lower energy costs and healthier homes.
Partnering with Businesses & Installers
We collaborate with businesses and installers to promote sustainable energy solutions, from renewable technologies to energy-saving measures.
Get in Touch – Take Control of Your Energy Today
Looking for advice on saving energy, reducing costs, or upgrading your home? Contact Act on Energy, we're here to help. Let’s work together to make Warwickshire a greener, more energy-efficient place to live!