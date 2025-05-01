Supporting every child to be in school and involved in education

Regular school attendance and access to education is so important for a child's development, wellbeing and future success.

Consistent attendance and engagement with educational activity not only has a positive impact on academic achievement, as a recent report has shown, but it is also crucial for a child’s social development and overall emotional wellbeing. Being in school or education allows children to learn, reach their full potential, build friendships, participate in extracurricular activities, and access emotional support.

Warwickshire County Council recognises that many children and young people in Warwickshire experience barriers to attending school. These barriers may result from a variety of support needs in relation to learning and the curriculum, friendships and belonging, anxiety and emotional wellbeing, sensory processing, physical health and more. It is committed to working with families, school and alternative provision to explore and support these needs.

Johnny Kyriacou, Warwickshire County Council's Director of Education, said: "We understand that families can face various obstacles that can lead to non-attendance at school and that each child's situation is unique and complex. Our goal is to work together with education settings and families to address any challenges and to offer support so that children can thrive and achieve their full potential."

There are some small things families can do to support their children to attend school:

Communicate with the school: If your child is experiencing difficulties, talk to their class teacher, form tutor or the school SENDCo, as soon as possible.

Establish a consistent routine: Regular bedtime and a morning routine can make it easier for children to get to school on time.

Prioritise mental health: Addressing anxiety or other mental health concerns is crucial for regular attendance. Seek support from your GP, school counsellor or mental health services.

Create a positive learning environment at home: Show your child that you value education and create a quiet space for them to do homework.

Celebrate successes: Acknowledge and praise your child's efforts and achievements, both big and small.

Sometimes barriers to attendance can be harder to overcome. Through its work with children, young people, families and other professionals, the council has noted a growing need to support children and young people who are experiencing severe difficulty attending school due to emotional factors.

Known as Emotionally Based School Avoidance (EBSA) or Emotionally Based School Non-Attendance (EBSNA), this describes the experiences of children and young people, which if unsupported can lead to emotional wellbeing difficulties and prolonged periods of absence from school.

To develop better support for Warwickshire education settings and families experiencing EBSA, a pilot study was undertaken. Running for 12 months from April 2024 across a number of local schools, the aim of the pilot was to equip school staff and professionals with the tools and guidance to identify issues at an earlier stage, enabling them to implement the right support to ensure every child feels happy, healthy, and ready to learn.

Based on feedback from the pilot, a new approach is being developed to provide clear guidance for schools to support pupil wellbeing, and in turn, attendance. Taking this graduated approach to EBSA means that difficulties are more easily identified and tailored support from a range of professionals can be put in place at the earliest opportunity. This will encourage more communication between schools, young people and families to ensure young people feel understood and able to contribute to their support.

Guidance on supporting school attendance: https://assets.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/wpuploads/2022/12/aaa-guide-for-parents-on-school-attendance.pdf

School attendance guidance in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-attendance-exclusions/school-attendance-guidance-parentscarers

Sorted for school resources: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sortedforschool