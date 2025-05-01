Independent Living Support

Penderels Trust - Multiple Roles

We’re a charity that’s proud to have been at the forefront of independent living for more than 30 years. Our services give you control over how you live your life and achieve your goals and aspirations, secure in the knowledge that we’re always here to help.

Penderels Trust was formed as a charitable trust in 1988 as a partnership between Coventry and District Spastics Society (now Scope) and Coventry City Council. The trust managed a 9-bed rehabilitation unit supporting primarily younger people with disabilities and adults with an acquired brain injury, helping them to develop their independent living skills. Coventry City Council supplied the staff and resources to fund the trust's activities.

In 1997, the trust split from the local authority to become fully independent. Five staff (some of whom remain with the trust today) left the local authority to continue their work with Penderels Trust. Penderels Trust became a registered company in 1988 (retaining the charitable status).

With the advent of direct payments, we began work with a number of local authorities across England and Wales under contract to provide advice, support and information services. This work continues to date and we work with over 40 local authorities as direct payment support service providers.

Our service portfolio has grown to meet the changing needs in the market and we now offer PA Finder (online PA registers), appointeeships, deputyships and personal health budget support in addition to our direct payment support services.

