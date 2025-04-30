Warwickshire County Council and NHS partners are highlighting World Immunisation Week and the importance of vaccinations and their efficacy to ensure more people and communities are protected.

According to Oxford Vaccination Society ‘Vaccination is the most effective public health intervention available, ranking second only to clean water for disease prevention’.

In Warwickshire people of all ages can choose to have a vaccination for themselves and their children. Information around these vaccinations is shared through social media messages to ensure everyone has all the information needed to make an informed choice about having a vaccination.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “As a Council we work to keep residents happy, safe and independent. We want everyone to take up the offer of the vaccinations available to you. For the most vulnerable within our communities, it is crucial you are protected against diseases that can’t always be fought off. This World Immunisation Week, we ask that you take a considered look at the vaccinations that are available for you and your family. If you have any questions, please do reach out to your GP or local pharmacist, who will be able to talk you through vaccinations.”

According to the World Health Organisation, over the last 50 years essential vaccines have saved at least 154 million lives across the world. That’s six lives a minute, every day for five decades! In addition, childhood vaccinations account for 40 per cent of the improvement in infant survival infants and children, who are naturally vulnerable to diseases. Measles vaccine alone accounts for 60% of those lives saved.

Childhood vaccinations are important to ensure babies and young people are protected against diseases. These diseases may be measles, tetanus, mumps and rubella, which can be protected against with a vaccination.

These illnesses can make the children very ill, leading to hospital stays and lifelong problems. If a child is unvaccinated, they are not protected. For more information, please have a look at our immunisation timetable by going to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/468/vaccinations

For older people who may be vulnerable we know that our immune systems become weaker, and this means we are more susceptible to infections. It’s important that older people and those with existing illnesses take up the offer of a vaccination to help prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and fatalities.

If you missed your childhood vaccinations, did you know that you can boost your immune system by having the vaccinations as an adult?

These vaccinations include:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)

Recommended for adults who haven't received it previously, and booster shots every 10 years.

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Can be given to adults who haven't received it as a child.

Please do speak with your GP to check your vaccination status to ensure you are up to date with all vaccinations and are fully protected.

In addition to the above you may also want to consider travel vaccinations, should you be flying off to a country where a vaccination is needed to protect you from local diseases. Please go to www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/travel-vaccinations/travel-vaccination-advice/ to see which vaccinations you may need.

For more information, please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/468/vaccinations