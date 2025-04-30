Have you planned an escape route in the chance of a fire?

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking people to clear any clutter that may be blocking escape routes and to make sure their family, guests and loved ones know how to get out, stay out, and call 999 in the event of a fire.

Working smoke alarms are regularly the heroes in a fire, giving people the warning they need to get out of their home. But blocked exits, locked doors or unfamiliar surroundings can add vital seconds to the time it takes to escape.

Here are some tips to help keep homes safe for you and your loved ones:

Think about how you’d all get out in a fire. Making and practising an escape plan will help ensure that everyone can get out, stay out and call 999. Fit at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home. This allows smoke to reach the alarms quicker giving you more warning time. Test your smoke alarms at least monthly. Smoke alarms can save your life, but only if they work. Clear your escape routes. Make sure you’re able to escape without tripping over to ensure a speedy exit. Keep your door and window keys in a known and accessible place. Make sure everyone knows where the door and window keys are kept so they can reach them easily and get out quicker in case of a fire.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We want to ensure that people are properly prepared with a planned escape route in the case of a fire. Having fire alarms fitted, testing them regularly and maintaining a clear escape route can all help with getting to safety quicker. If you need support with getting fire alarms fitted or tested, you can apply for a free safe and well visit from the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Even with these precautions it’s vital you are prepared should the worst happen. Having working smoke alarms can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by practicing your escape routes.”

Many people also care for others, children and loved ones. If this is you, consider the following: