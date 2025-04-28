Warwickshire County Council Elections – Thursday 1 May!

With just three days to go until the Warwickshire County Council elections on Thursday, 1 May, residents are being reminded that every vote counts.

All 57 electoral divisions across the county are up for election, giving residents the opportunity to help shape the future of their local communities.

Warwickshire County Council delivers a wide range of essential services, including education, fostering and adoption, health and social care, libraries, museums, highways and transport, fire and rescue, and the registration of births, deaths and marriages.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Your poll card tells you where to vote. Locations may have changed since the last election, so double-check your card. You don’t need to bring it to vote, but it helps speed things up if you do.

Voters heading to the polls are reminded to bring an accepted form of photo identification.

Sarah Duxbury, Monitoring Officer at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“On the 1 May, residents from across Warwickshire can help shape local services by voting in the county council elections. The people you elect will make important decisions on key services from roads and education to social care and community safety. "If you want to help shape services, you need to make sure your voice is heard and use your vote!”

Full details about the elections can be found here. Follow the links to the district and borough council websites for candidate details.

The votes will be counted on Friday 2 May. You can stay up to date on the results as they’re announced here: Warwickshire County Council and on X - formerly Twitter https://x.com/Warwickshire_CC