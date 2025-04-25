Care Assistant - House of Care

“Caring for your loved ones with dignity and respect”

Job description

We are seeking to recruit caring and passionate staff, who are committed to supporting the well-being of our elderly clients by delivering outstanding care and support at every level, within the Worcestershire/Birmingham/Warwickshire. Our support enables our elderly clients to remain within their own homes. This is a wonderful chance to start or rekindle your care career. Opportunities for advancement within the Company for the right individuals.

Appointment is subject to enhanced DBS disclosure and supply of necessary references. Experience not necessary, as we offer full training and support in becoming confident and competent within the role. All we need from you is a Full UK driving license with access to your own car, right to work in the UK as we are NOT able to offer Health and Care Worker visas.

At House of Care, we offer:

Guaranteed hours available, with specific hours to suit wherever possible.

Support to complete nationally recognized qualifications including your Care Certificate and NVQs.

Dedicated support and ongoing feedback from your Care Manager

24/7 Carer Support Line

Carpool to help you with emergencies.

Uniform and PPE equipment

Earn up to £50 for referring a friend.

for referring a friend. Our care assistants are directly employed by us giving you access to holiday entitlement and our pension scheme.

FREE Blue Light Card - national discount for hundreds of retailers.

- national discount for hundreds of retailers. Paid mileage of 25p per mile between calls

As a Domiciliary Care Worker, you will be expected to visit the homes of our elderly clients and be responsible for assisting, encouraging and supporting their day-to-day needs, which enables them to remain within their own home.

Duties can include:

Personal care and hygiene needs

Food and drink provision

Manual handling

Palliative care

Some light domestic duties

Medication administration

Providing companionship

Running errands like shopping or collecting prescriptions

We are offering

Salary: £12.21-£12.82

Job Types: AM & PM shifts.

Job Types: Full-time /Part time /Permanent

Experience:

Support Worker: 1 year (preferred)

Licence/Certification:

Driving License and your own car (required)

To learn more, please visit: www.houseofcare.co.uk

Please send applications to: enquiries@houseofcare.co.uk