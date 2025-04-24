Wellbeing for Life Festival is back for 2025

The Wellbeing for Life Festival will return for a fifth year at Riversley Park in Nuneaton on Saturday 10 May, between 11pm and 3pm.

Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, along with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Counci and Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust, are co-running the festival. As always, the messages for the day are all about positive messages around mental and physical health.

In all, there will be 30 stands, each of which will be manned by representatives from statutory services and voluntary and community organisations who can offer relevant health and wellbeing support.

Representatives who will be attending*, include

Arts Uplift

Fire & Rescue

CGL

Everyone Health

Musical Moments

Safe Haven

Escape Arts

Men who talk

The Mind bus along with Mind colleagues

Carers Trust

Dimensions

Work well & supported employment service

Mary Ann Hospice

Talking Therapies

Nuneaton Library

*Attendance of partners as of 15 April 2025

In addition to the stalls listed above, the Market Museum in Warwickshire will be holding a family, VE Day. You can come along to learn more about the end of the war in Europe, dress up in 1940's clothes and visit the mini-VE Day pop-up exhibition too. Refreshments are also available from the cafe.

This year the festival coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, (12 – 18 May). Poignantly, the theme for the week is Community, something the festival shares. Visitors to the festival are encouraged to bring a picnic, have a chat with services and enjoy the entertainment that will be on throughout the day.

Coming together as a community doesn’t just mean attending the festival, the main takeaway message for the day is making and sustaining strong links with friends, family, work colleagues and local services, all of which can help support mental health and wellbeing when needed.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “The Wellbeing for Life festival is an event in itself each year. We are thrilled to be teaming up with fellow councils, Coventry City Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council along with Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust, to raise awareness of positive mental and health wellbeing. Warwickshire has a close-knit community and it’s always good to see everyone enjoying the day, whilst receiving much needed support from professionals. Please do come along with your friends and family and see how we can help you.”

Mary Mumvuri, Chief Nursing Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Partnership Trust, said: “The Wellbeing for Life event showcases the collaborative approach we’re taking to physical and mental health across the system. A variety of services are coming together to promote activities and services to help you to look after your own health and wellbeing, and that of the ones you care for, so I would really encourage you to attend and see what’s on offer.”

Katie Memetovic-Bye, Assistant Director at Nuneaton and Bedworth said: “As a local authority, we are proud to support the Wellbeing for Life Festival as a celebration that brings our communities together to focus on health, happiness, and a brighter future for all.”

“We believe a thriving community starts with the wellbeing of its people, and events like this are vital in creating a space where everyone feels supported and included. This is more than just an event. It’s a reminder that wellbeing is something we build together.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health, please do take a look at the Wellbeing for Life website. The website is a great resource and features the Five Ways to Wellbeing – which are Connect, Keep learning, Be active, Give and Take Notice. Following the Five Ways to Wellbeing you can boost yours and your family and friend’s health and wellbeing.