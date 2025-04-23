Warwickshire County Council Prepares for Local Elections on 1 May

With local elections fast approaching on Thursday 1 May, Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents to make sure they are ready to cast their vote.

While you might not think your vote maters - think again. Local elections play a crucial role in shaping decisions on everyday services like education, transport, public health, libraries, transport, climate change and economic development.

Every vote matters. All 57 divisions in Warwickshire are up for election, and your voice can help shape the future of your community. Click here to find details of candidates by following the links to district and borough council webpages.

Key Details for Voters:

Election Day: Thursday 1 May 2025

Polling Hours: 7am – 10pm

Polling Stations: Your poll card tells you where to vote. Locations may have changed since the last election, so double-check your card. You don’t need to bring it to vote, but it helps speed things up if you do.

If you're voting by post, make sure your completed postal vote is returned by 10pm on election day. You can drop it off at any polling station if you miss the post.

Talking about the importance on making your vote count, Sarah Duxbury, Warwickshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer, said:

"Voting is quick and easy to do and ensures your voice is heard. If you want to make a difference and help shape decisions around things that impact your community such as transport, public health or climate change, then make your vote count!

“If you’re planning to vote in person, don’t forget your photo ID. to find out which ID you can use in the polling station, visit the Electoral Commission website.”

If circumstances change and you need an emergency proxy vote, please contact your local electoral team or visit the Electoral Commission website for more information.