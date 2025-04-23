Make healthy choices with Living Well 

Residents are encouraged to visit Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well website to discover a wide range of information and services that promote health awareness.

By having the knowledge and confidence to make healthier choices, residents can bring about positive changes such as adopting a healthier diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and quitting smoking. These positive changes can significantly improve an individual's overall well-being by reducing the risk of chronic diseases, enhancing mental health, increasing lifespan, and leading to a more fulfilling and energetic life.

For residents who feel their mental health could do with a lift or want to get out of the house for fresh air and exercise, consider reaching out to friends or family, joining a group, or volunteering to make new connections. Building a support network with family, friends, and the healthcare community can be incredibly beneficial. Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) offers a local volunteering programme across the county. Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new friends and connect with like-minded individuals. Those involved can choose how much time to dedicate, helping them on a journey to better health.

As people age, immune systems become weaker and can make people more susceptible to viruses and bacterial infections. Stay alert for signs of infection, as some may be less obvious than others. To recover more quickly, ensure to get plenty of rest, sleep well, keep warm, and drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Pete Sidgwick, Director of Social Care & Support at WCC said:

“The Living Well website is an excellent resource for anyone who is health aware and looking to maintain their wellbeing as they age. It offers a wealth of tips and advice on enhancing mental health, physical health, and overall wellbeing. “The healthy aging section provides valuable information and practical support on eating well, staying active, keeping your brain healthy and stimulated, and maintaining independence - all crucial for feeling your best. “We want all residents to be healthy, happy, and independent, regardless of age. Living Well provides the support needed to continue enjoying life and directs individuals to the appropriate health and social care services in Warwickshire. I encourage all residents to explore the website and discover how it can benefit them.”

Visit the Living Well website to find out more about the resources available and how to access them.

For more tips and advice on healthy ageing, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing.