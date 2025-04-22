Warwickshire's new High Sheriff shares her passion for helping turn lives around.

“…When we extend the hand of friendship and work together across sectors and across communities, we solve problems and realise opportunities we could not reach alone.” - Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire

A new High Sheriff of Warwickshire was inaugurated this Easter at The Old Shire Hall in Warwick. Karen Lynch MBE of Flecknoe, Warwickshire will serve as the 691st High Sheriff in the county.

Born in Jarrow, Tyne & Wear, Karen moved to Warwickshire with her husband Scott, and daughters Alicja and Georgina in 2003.

Following a stint at Barclays head office at Warwick Business Park, Karen transitioned to the world of social enterprise in 2009 when she became the CEO of Belu Water until March 2020. Under Karen’s leadership the brand became one of the UK’s best-known and most awarded social enterprises which grew to deliver £1m in net profits per annum that in turn passed to WaterAid. During Karen’s tenure, Belu Water contributed over £5m to WaterAid.

In addition to the core responsibilities of a High Sheriff supporting the pillars of the justice system, Karen will be taking a collaborative approach to the year inspired by her passion for social enterprises and community organisations which she believes are the backbone for good in our communities.

Karen said: “I truly believe that when we extend the hand of friendship and work together across sectors and across communities, we solve problems and realise opportunities we could not reach alone.”

Karen is also committed to showing that the role is one that can be accessible to people of all backgrounds. With the role being voluntary and without expenses Karen is keen to be thrifty.

She said: “I can’t know for sure, but I’m yet to meet or hear of another High Sheriff who put together their outfit purely using Vinted and Ebay and I’ll be collaborating with a lot of friends and family to support me with driving, cake making and admin to help make the impact I want to make.”

In her year as High Sheriff, Karen will continue to champion The Young High Sheriff initiative and support Crimebeat Warwickshire. She is keen to visit and acknowledge as many social enterprises and voluntary organisations as possible in her year.

Karen’s nomination to office was made by Joe Greenwell CBE, former Chair of Ford Motor Company and Jaguar Landrover. In his speech at the ceremony Joe said: “She will challenge the status quo but always with the aim of improving matters for the individuals, communities and organisations she is associated with.

“All of which to my mind qualifies her well for the duties of the High Sheriff in the coming year. I know that she intends to be very visible throughout the county in the next 12 months and I am sure she will have a very positive impact within our community and on the office itself.”

Social enterprises and voluntary organisations can get in touch with Karen here: Welcome | High Sheriff of Warwickshire