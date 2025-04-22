Vernon Avenue, Rugby - Cherry Tree Removal

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice of its proposal to remove one street tree to facilitate the installation of the dropped kerb adjacent to 58 Vernon Avenue, Rugby.

Public Notice

Public notice (PDF, 133 KB)

Site Map

Site map (JPEG, 414 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to these proposals, should be put in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, and must be sent to Clint Parker. Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL (telephone number - 01926 413468) or by email to forestry@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “Dropped kerb application Vernon Ave, Rugby.” (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 21 May 2025.