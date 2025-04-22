Course

Health & Nutrition

A 3 hour Health and Nutrition Course focused on the understanding of diet, nutrition and fluids, and exploring methods of promoting health and good practice within the health and social care setting.

Certified

3 hours

Classroom, Virtual

Overview:

Nutrition and diet is all about providing the proper nourishment of nutrients to your body allowing for proper growth and development. People in care can often experience various problems with eating and drinking. Eating a healthy, balanced diet is vital to maintain physical and mental wellbeing. This 3 hour Health and Nutrition Course raises understanding of diet, nutrition and fluids and explores good practice methods of promoting it within the health and social care setting.

Who is Health and Nutrition Course for?

This course is suitable for social or health care workers, and any business working within the care sector looking to encourage, promote and introduce beneficial dietary and nutritional practices to their staff and service users.

What you'll learn:

This half day course explores the implications of healthy and unhealthy diets and nutrition. It teaches delegates how to identify the main macro and micro nutrients necessary for a healthy diet, and create a meal plan to reflect a healthy and balanced diet. Delegates will discuss the importance of hydration as well as the signs of dehydration, and be able to recognise the signs of healthy and unhealthy eating and drinking issues within their work environment or care setting.

Learning Outcomes:

Define the terms, “nutrition” and “diet”

List the implications of unhealthy diets

Identify the main macro and micro nutrients necessary for a healthy diet

Create a meal that reflects a balanced diet

Understand and use food labels

Understand the MUST assessment tool

Recognise the importance of hydration and signs of dehydration

Overcome eating and drinking issues within the setting

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, Lynn Bassett at lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk.