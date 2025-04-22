Are you aware of the fire risks that could be associated with air fryers? With the surge in air fryer popularity, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is issuing safety advice to pr...

With the surge in air fryer popularity, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is issuing safety advice to prevent potential fires. This comes after WFRS attended five fires caused by air fryers between 2023 and the end of 2024. One incident resulted in a victim being taken to hospital for smoke inhalation; while others, luckily, did not sustain any injuries.

WFRS is urging residents to take the following essential safety precautions:

Purchase from reputable suppliers: Only buy air fryers from trusted retailers to ensure they meet safety standards.

Check for safety marks: Look for the UKCA safety mark or the European CE mark.

Sober operation: Never use an air fryer under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Remove packaging: Always remove all internal packaging before first use.

Read the manual: Familiarise yourself with the manufacturer's operating instructions.

Proper placement: Place the air fryer on a flat, clear surface with ample space around it.

Supervision: Stay in the kitchen while the air fryer is in use.

No baking paper: Avoid using baking paper inside the appliance or other inserts.

Regular cleaning: Clean the air fryer after each use.

Cooling and storage: Allow the air fryer to cool before storing, and don’t place it under overhead cupboards while in use.

If a fire starts, switch off the appliance (if safe), evacuate the property, and call 999.

Never attempt to extinguish an air fryer fire with water.

"Air fryers can be a fantastic addition to any kitchen, but it's vital that users understand how to operate them safely," warned Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service. "The five incidents we've attended highlight the real dangers if safety precautions aren't followed. We understand that these appliances are very popular, and we want to ensure that people can enjoy them safely. We urge everyone to take these precautions seriously and to share this information with their friends and family."

WFRS emphasises that taking proactive steps is crucial in preventing air fryer fires. Residents are encouraged to share this information to help protect their communities.