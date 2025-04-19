Your Voice, Your Future: Why Your Vote Matters in the Warwickshire Local Elections  

Local elections in Warwickshire are coming up on the 1 May, and if you're aged 18 or over, this is your chance to have a real say in the decisions that affect your day-to-day life.

Think your vote doesn’t make a difference? Think again.

Warwickshire County Council might not be on your social feed every day, but it plays a huge role in shaping the things that matter to you - from your journey to school, college or work, to the quality of your local roads, libraries, and mental health support services.

Here’s just a snapshot of what Warwickshire County Council is responsible for:

Education – learning and careers

Transport and Highways – bus routes, cycle paths, road maintenance.

Social Care – support for young people leaving care, adult care services.

Public Health – sexual health services and mental health support.

Fire and Rescue – emergency response and fire safety education.

Libraries – free access to books, study spaces, and digital tools.

And that’s just the start. Local elections give you a direct say in who gets to make these decisions. It’s not about voting for someone who sits far away in Parliament, this is about the people making decisions in the place where you live.

Whether you care about climate change, better mental health services, safer streets, or improving education, your vote is your power. Make it count.

Speaking about the importance of voting and making young people’s voices count, Sarah Duxbury, Warwickshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer, said:

“As a Child Friendly County, we know how important it is for young people’s voices to be heard. And while young people can sometimes feel disconnected from politics, local government is where their voice can make the biggest impact. Whether it’s advocating for more green spaces, better transport services, or accessible mental health support - voting is how change starts. We need your voice at the table.”

Don’t let others decide your future. Show up. Speak up. Vote.

For more details on the local elections visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/democracy/elections-2/2

If you want to see the election results as they come in on Friday 2 May 2025, visit Election Results