Team Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa returns to support Warwickshire Care Leavers

Children’s social care staff from Warwickshire County Council are once again trekking to Mount Snowdon’s summit to raise money to support the county’s care leavers.

This will be the third year that Team Snowdon trekkers have dusted off their walking poles to take on the challenge, in their own time, having last year raised more than £8,000 to support young people as they move from foster care into adulthood.

A team of colleagues from the Children and Families service, along with others from across the council — including Children's Legal, who attend in significant numbers each year, Business Support, and, this year, members of the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service — will be climbing Mount Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in North Wales later this year to raise funds for care leavers' Christmas celebrations. The trek has become an annual tradition – with team membership swelling each year - for the colleagues who walk together to make a meaningful difference for young people.

Calvin Smith, Head of Children’s Safeguarding and Support at Warwickshire County Council, said: "What started as a one-off idea has turned into something really special. It’s so nice to join colleagues who have given up their free time to walk Snowdon together. Not only does it bring us closer as a team, but it also allows us to support our care leavers in a way that’s practical and impactful. Last year’s response was phenomenal, and this year we’re hoping our efforts will give our young people a Christmas to remember.”

To make the challenge more interesting, the team will split into two groups—one taking on the popular Pyg Track, and the other tackling the more demanding Crib Goch. Both groups will meet at the summit for some spectacular views.

For more information about the initiative, you can go to the: Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving.