Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved in Earth Day 2025 on Tuesday April 22.

This year’s Earth Day calls for a united effort to champion renewable energy and achieve a tripling of global clean electricity generation by 2030.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents and businesses across Warwickshire to participate in Earth Action Day by taking tangible steps to reduce their energy consumption and contribute to a greener future.

Acknowledging the current economic climate, particularly with anticipated increases in energy bills, the Council is highlighting that taking action now not only benefits the environment but can also lead to significant cost savings for households.

While larger investments like solar panels, insulation upgrades, and air-source heat pumps offer substantial long-term benefits, here are three things that everyone can do right now to make a difference to our planet and their pockets:

Turning down thermostats by a degree or two, potentially saving up to £80 per year and 360kg of CO2 for each degree reduced.

Switching to energy-efficient LED light bulbs, which use up to 90% less energy than traditional bulbs.

Switching off electronic devices completely rather than leaving them on standby, potentially saving around £55 per year.

Residents in Nuneaton can visit Nuneaton Library on 22 April for a special Earth Day Event of exciting and eco-friendly activities. There will be a wide range of drop in and timed activities suitable for all ages, ranging from plant pot painting and seed planting, making your own re-usable tote bags, creating recycled robots or Cyanotype printing. Residents can drop in to take part in any of these fun crafts. Find out more: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/earth-day-2025-tickets-1297140053819?

Warwickshire County Council is also actively supporting local businesses in their transition to a more sustainable future. The UKSPF Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service offers a comprehensive programme of workshops, one-to-one support, energy audits, and grant application assistance. Businesses across all sectors can also gain access to Zellar, a platform providing tools and support for embedding sustainability into their operations.

Sarah Stear, Warwickshire County Council’s Head of Climate Change and Sustainability said: “Earth Day 2025 provides a vital opportunity for us all to recognise the power we hold in shaping a sustainable future. The focus on renewable energy is crucial, and we can all contribute to this goal by making conscious choices in our daily lives and within our businesses. As energy costs are a significant concern for many, the simple yet effective actions we are highlighting today can make a real difference to both household budgets and our collective carbon footprint.

“We are also committed to supporting our local businesses in their journey towards net zero through initiatives like the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service. By working together – individuals, businesses, and the Council – we can amplify our impact and build a cleaner, more resilient Warwickshire for generations to come.”

Businesses in Warwickshire looking for support in reducing their energy consumption and transitioning to net zero are encouraged to contact the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit their website for more information.

Find out more about Earth Day 2024 here: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2024/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is rising to the challenges of the climate change, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf