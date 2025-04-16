High Sheriff honours local heroes making a difference across Warwickshire 

A host of remarkable individuals and organisations from across Warwickshire have been recognised for their exceptional service and community spirit at the annual High Sheriff Awards.

Held at the historic Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Thursday 10 April, hosted by Rajvinder Kaur Gill, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff for 2024/25, the special evening celebrated some of the county’s unsung heroes for their outstanding dedication to making Warwickshire a better place for all.

The event saw over 30 individuals and groups presented with certificates of recognition for their work spanning community volunteering, youth engagement, faith-based service, fundraising, heritage, and social support.

Among the honourees were groups like the Ansley Menopause Support Group, Langar Aid, and Leamington Community Boxing Club, alongside inspiring individuals such as Tim Clark, Church Historian at St. Mary’s; Jack and Joshua Bailey, recognised for their tireless fundraising efforts; and Sue Taylor, commended for her long-standing community service.

Reflecting on the event, High Sheriff Rajvinder Kaur Gill said:

“It has been an enormous honour and privilege to serve as High Sheriff this past year. Warwickshire is full of incredible people whose everyday acts of kindness, courage, and compassion create a ripple effect throughout our communities. These awards are a heartfelt thank you to all those who go above and beyond, often quietly and without expectation. They are the heartbeat of our county.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, also attended the event and praised the awardees:

“This evening has been a powerful reminder of the strength, generosity, and resilience within our Warwickshire communities. I commend every recipient for their unwavering commitment to helping others. Their selfless contributions truly embody the best of civic spirit, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

The event marks a highlight of the High Sheriff’s year in office and showcases the breadth of grassroots efforts taking place across the county - from youth mentorship and heritage preservation to faith-based community kitchens and mental health support.

A full list of this year’s High Sheriff Award recipients is below

Ansley Menopause Support Group – Kay Bentick

Cadet Leader - Police Cadets – Lee Marston

Church Historian at St. Mary’s – Tim Clark

Citizenship Ceremonies – Kal Sahota

Coleshill Board and Town Junior Section – Alan Beckett

Community volunteering & fundraising – Jack Bailey

Community volunteering & fundraising – Joshua Bailey

Community Service – Sue Taylor

Community Service – Archie Parsons

Community Service – Mrs. Jainab Patel

Compassionate Kenilworth

Esther Project – Lianne Kirkman & Team

Flourish – Charlotte Bevan

Fundraising – Rachael Stevens

Graham Cluff – Regimental Standard Bearer

Gurdwara Sahib Leamington Spa & Warwick – Langar Sevadars (kitchen volunteers)

Hargreaves Narrowboat Trust

Langar Aid – Avtar Kaur & Team

Leamington Community Boxing Club

Mock Trials & Magistrates in the Community – Joey Giddings

Molly Olly’s Wishes – Rachel Ollerenshaw

Myton School – Baneesha Bhatoe

Outreach Langar

Peoples Arches – Ibethsam Dawood & Team

Rapid Relief Team – Doug Barr

Saints Nuneaton

St. Mary’s Volunteers Team

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue

Warwickshire Police Control Room

Water Orton Supper Club – Barbara & Mike Sadler

Wixford Village Hall Committee

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire:

https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#



Learn about the High Sheriff’s charity of the year, Warwickshire Crimebeat: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk