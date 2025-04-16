National Primary School Offer Day in Warwickshire: Over 6,200 Warwickshire children to start school in September 2025

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places at primary schools today (Wednesday 16 April), with nearly 98% of children allocated one of their top three school choices.

Today is National Offer Day, when children starting school and those moving into Year 3 at a Junior School learn which school they will attend for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This year, there were 6,205 Warwickshire children who applied for a Reception place by the application deadline of 15 January, an increase of 3% from last year. Of these, 90.5% have been given a place at their first-choice school. A further 7% have been given a place at either their second or third choice, meaning almost 98% have been given a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

There were also 1,333 Warwickshire children who applied for a Year 3 place at a Junior school. Of these, 98% were given their first-choice school and over 99% were given one of their top three preferred schools.

Most parents and carers now choose to apply for their school place online. They will receive an email, or can check WCC’s online parent portal, on Wednesday 16 April to get details of their school place and instructions on what to do next. Letters to the remaining applicants have been posted.

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I’m delighted to see so many children who are either starting or continuing their education journey in Warwickshire being given one of their top three choices of schools. We’re proud to have excellent schools in Warwickshire, providing our children with the best start to their education and I know they are looking forward to welcoming new pupils from September.”

For the second year running, the Council will automatically accept school places on behalf of each family. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action beyond waiting to hear about transition arrangements from schools.

More information for parents and carers on school admissions is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions