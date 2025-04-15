Supporting young people to prepare for exam season and get set for the future

The Set for the Future campaign is part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to help young people be skilled, confident, and prepared for further education, work or training.

This campaign provides essential resources and advice to support teenagers as they navigate post 16 choices such as, getting ready for exam season, making decisions about next steps, and managing their wellbeing.

April is Stress Awareness month, so the campaign is placing focus on the mental health of young people as they face summer examinations and transition beyond school. Recognising the pressures pupils experience, the campaign includes practical guidance from Warwickshire’s Education Service to help them feel prepared and supported during this important time.

Exam time tips:

Plan your revision schedule – Set a realistic and flexible timetable, breaking study sessions into manageable chunks and including plenty of breaks.

Find the best study methods for you – Use flashcards, voice recordings, mind maps, or even creative approaches like writing songs or poems to help memorisation.

Look after your physical health – Exercise, get fresh air, drink water, and maintain a healthy sleep schedule.

Eat well – A balanced diet helps you concentrate. Avoid sugary snacks that cause energy crashes.

Limit screen time – Particularly at night; put devices away at least 45 minutes before bed.

Stay connected – Spend time with friends and family and talk to trusted adults if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Practice relaxation techniques – Try deep breathing, mindfulness, or stretching exercises to stay calm before and during exams.

Get organised the night before an exam – Pack everything you need, check your exam time and location, and plan your journey so you arrive with time to spare.

Keep perspective – Do your best, but remember that exams don’t define your future—there are always alternative pathways to success.

Sharing advice for young people at this time, Sarah Tregaskis, Warwickshire County Council’s Head of School Services & Post-16 Education said:

“Preparing for exams and moving into the next stage of life can feel overwhelming, but support is available. I encourage families to prioritise well-being and reach out for help if needed. Change can be daunting, but it also brings new opportunities. Focus on what excites you about the future and remember—this is your journey.”

“By working together, families, schools, and communities can help young people feel confident, supported, and ready to take on their exams and future plans.”

For more information on managing exam stress, preparing for the future, and finding support, visit:

Education and Exam Support: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education

Well-being and Mental Health Support: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness

Help Your Child Manage Exam Stress (NHS Advice): www.nhs.uk

Child Friendly Warwickshire – Set for the future campaign www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk

Young Minds: https://www.youngminds.org.uk/young-person/coping-with-life/exam-stress/

Mind: https://www.mind.org.uk/for-young-people/feelings-and-experiences/exam-stress/

Advice from Dr Sheila Redfern, Child & Adolescent Psychologist (How to manage stress at important moments): Watch the video: Dr Sheila Redfern gives advice on managing stress at important moments