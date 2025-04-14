Spotty Pots boosts energy efficiency and reduces costs

Local Warwickshire business, Spotty Pots, benefits from a Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS) grant to improve their energy efficiency and reduce energy bills.

Spotty Pots, based in Studley, opened in 2021 after business owner Monia Smith purchased the property and refurbished it into a warm and inviting venue. After three years of expensive energy bills Monia realised that support from WBEAS could help her to understand the energy efficiency of the building, offer guidance on how to make improvements and support to access a grant to implement the changes.

In 2024, during an energy assessment funded by the free service commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and the five District and Borough Councils, and conducted by the team at Coventry City Council, several inefficiencies were identified within the building and the Energy Advisor provided several recommendations for improvements, these included:

Boiler upgrade: Replacing the old boiler which was over 8 years old and losing 30% of its efficiency with a new, more energy-efficient model to improve heating efficiency. Loft insulation: Adding insulation to the roof space, which could save approximately 5,870 kWh per year. Window replacement: Replacing the single glazed windows and doors to reduce heat loss, potentially saving over 5,000 kWh per year. Energy management: Implementing energy management practices to maximise energy savings.

By implementing these energy-saving measures, Spotty Pots could save over £2,900 per year on energy costs. These improvements would reduce the business's carbon footprint and enhance the overall comfort of the venue for both staff and visitors, reinforcing the business’s commitment to creating a warm, inviting, and eco-friendly environment.

Monia Smith, Business Owner of Spotty Pots said: " Throughout the whole process the Energy Advisor explained everything thoroughly, was extremely professional and patient, responding swiftly whenever we had any questions.

We are a heavy user of utilities, and our business premises is over 100 years old, so we are certain that the changes and adaptations that were recommended in the report will have a huge impact on our energy efficiency and our running costs. We would absolutely recommend this scheme to small businesses, like ourselves, who wish to improve their energy efficiency."

Dave Ayton-Hill, Director of Economy and Place at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Creating a sustainable future for our businesses and communities is a key priority for Warwickshire County Council. The WBEAS grant allows businesses to not only understand any energy inefficiencies but also receive recommendations and access to grant support to implement the suggested improvements.

“Investing in energy efficiency upgrades is a cost-effective strategy for Spotty Pots to reduce operational expenses and contribute to environmental sustainability. The recommended measures will not only yield significant energy savings but also provide the business with financial benefits.”

Tony Perks, Deputy Chief Executive at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “It’s fantastic to see a local business benefiting from this funding. As a District Council, we remain committed to building a sustainable economy and tackling climate change head-on. Programmes like this play a vital role in helping businesses become more resilient, reduce their carbon emissions, and adapt to rising costs. I strongly encourage eligible businesses to explore this opportunity and take that first important step towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

WBEAS is funded by UK Government (through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via all five district and borough councils and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero via West Midlands Combined Authority) and Warwickshire County Council.

Coventry City Council have been appointed to deliver the service. Grants towards the costs of implementing recommendations in energy audits are available via a grant scheme managed by Warwickshire County Council.

