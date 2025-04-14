How to prepare wool jumpers for summer storage

To prepare wool jumpers for summer storage, ensure they are clean and dry, fold them neatly, store them in a breathable container, and keep them in a cool, dark place away from sunlight or heat.

Here's a more detailed guide:

1. Preparation:

Cleanse: Before storing, wash or dry-clean your wool jumpers to remove any dirt, body oils, or perspiration, which can attract moths.

Ensure Thoroughly Dry: Make sure the jumpers are completely dry before storing, as moisture can lead to mould or mildew.

Remove Pilling: Use a wool comb or fabric shaver to remove any pilling or bobbles to keep your jumpers looking their best.

2. Folding and Storing:

Fold Neatly: Fold the jumpers neatly to prevent wrinkles and maintain their shape.

Breathable Storage: Store the jumpers in breathable containers like cotton bags, storage boxes, or cedar chests. Avoid plastic bags, as they can trap moisture.

Moth Prevention: Consider using natural moth repellents like cedar chips or cedar essential oil but ensure they don't come into direct contact with the garments.

Cool and Dark Storage: Store the jumpers in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat sources like radiators.

Check Regularly: Periodically check your stored woollens for any signs of moth activity or moisture.

