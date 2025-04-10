Easter fire safety: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's top tips for a safe holiday

The Easter holiday is a time for celebration and for families to come together, but it also has an increased risk of fire due to the use of candles, decorations and time spent in the kitchen cooking.

Many children and young people will be on school holidays and are more likely to be at home and helping out in the kitchen rustling up Easter treats. Easter can also be a time when family and friends might be visiting which can mean a busier house and more distractions, so it’s important to be well prepared.

With that in mind, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding people to prioritise fire safety and prevention over the coming weeks.

WFRS offers the following tips for a safe and enjoyable Easter:

Never leave cooking unattended. So, if you do need to leave the kitchen while cooking – even for just a few seconds – take pans off the heat or turn them off completely.

Always keep an eye on children and never leave them alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles well out of their reach.

Make sure cooking areas are clear of flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves.

Never leave candles unattended or within reach of children and pets.

Don’t overload electric sockets and make sure to only use one plug per socket.

Have an escape route planned in case of fire and make sure everyone in the household knows it, including visitors.

WFRS is also urging residents to have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of their home and to test them regularly.

If you do discover fire in the home the message is simple – get out, stay out and call 999.

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Easter is a chance for people to spend time with friends and family but amongst the excitement, we want to make sure all our residents stay safe over the holiday too.

“Prevention is better than cure, so please follow our advice to avoid accidents and protect yourself and those around you from the risk of fire.

“In the event of fire, smoke alarms give you valuable time to get out and stay out. So please make sure you have smoke alarms installed on all levels of your home, if you haven’t already, and make sure they are working.”

More safety information and advice on preventing fire in the home can be found by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.