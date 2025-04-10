Centauri Care - Multiple Roles in Warwickshire

At Centauri Care we put our children and young people at the heart of everything we do, and are always eager to meet fresh talented like-minded individuals to join our team. We are looking for compassionate, empathetic, engaging, positive role models to work with our children and young people, to provide them with the best possible life experiences in a dynamic environment. Each day with Centauri Care will be a different experience, there will be some challenges along the way, but the work you do will certainly have a positive impact on each child and young person’s life.

At Centauri Care we celebrate uniqueness, creativity and resilience and welcome individuals, regardless of their background or experience, to apply for a role with us and join our team.

Our staff are at the very core of what we do. Without them we wouldn’t be able to provide any of our services. They represent us within the community and are at the frontline of decision making for many children, young people and their families.

Our aim is to value, support and enable everyone to do their jobs well and progress in their careers.

Due to continued company expansion and staff progression we are currently recruiting for full-time and part-time positions for our residential children’s home in Warwickshire.

