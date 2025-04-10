Finding hope through volunteering

Over the past three years more than a thousand Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter in Warwickshire. This was enabled through over 950 hosted relationships and the support from generous Wa...

Over the past three years more than a thousand Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter in Warwickshire. This was enabled through over 950 hosted relationships and the support from generous Warwickshire residents, many of whom have hosted multiple times.

Olha is a Ukrainian refugee who has been in the UK for over a year. During this time, she has found hope and purpose through her volunteering activities, and she is excited to share her journey.

When Olha first arrived, she faced significant challenges. She felt overwhelmed by loneliness and anxiety, often finding herself in tears. However, thanks to the support of the local community, Olha has found a sense of belonging and happiness.

She said: “Everything changed when I met Karen, one of the coordinators for Warwickshire CAVA (Community and Voluntary Action).

“Volunteering is sunshine on a long rainy day. CAVA helped me feel the joy of life because it’s important for me to feel that I’m helping people. Now I’m happy, I laugh, and enjoy life.”

Through volunteering, Olha has made a lot of friends and has also been able to volunteer in a playgroup, looking after pre-school children. She continued: “When I come to the kindergarten, I am very happy. I love children and parents, and it is mutual. I have worked as a teacher all my life; this is my calling, it inspires me. I was very sad to leave my job in Ukraine, and in the toddler group, I seem to have returned to my favourite job again and I feel needed.”

Olha sees volunteering as an opportunity to contribute to society, as well as ‘an opportunity to say thank you to the British people for the warm shelter for the Ukrainian people’. She added that it has also provided ‘new acquaintances with interesting people, a chance to study a new culture and its traditions, and an opportunity to experience life as it is: turbulent, rich, colourful, multifaceted’.

Charles Barlow, Head of Community Partnerships at Warwickshire County Council said: “Olha’s journey shows how powerful community support and volunteering can be. Volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to the community and make a positive impact. It can help you develop new skills, make new friends, and bring joy and purpose to your life. The work of WCAVA provides vital support to volunteers and the groups, organisations, and charities who rely on their support.”

“Individuals like Olha have brought a remarkable sense of hope and resilience to our community. Their dedication and willingness to give back, despite their own challenges, have been truly inspiring. We are immensely grateful for their contributions, which have not only enriched our communities but also demonstrated the profound impact of solidarity and support. Their efforts remind us of the strength found in unity and compassion.”

The war in Ukraine continues, and the need for safe accommodation remains urgent. Warwickshire County Council continues to appeal for more residents to come forward as hosts.

The 'Homes for Ukraine' Sponsorship scheme supports Ukrainians fleeing the war, both newly arrived and those already in the UK needing rematching. This includes connecting them with sponsors offering accommodation. If you are interested in hosting, you can join this scheme and provide a route to safety for those forced to escape their homeland.

The government has introduced the Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme, which provides an 18-month extension for Homes For Ukraine (HFU) guests. Guests who arrived after February 2024 already receive an 18-month visa (which replaced the original three-year visa). Additionally, those who were previously unable to travel on their HFU visa due to the 90-day travel rule can now re-apply.

On the Homes for Ukraine Scheme all hosts will receive a £350 thank you payment for hosting, rent cannot be charged to guests but a reasonable and proportionate amount for bills can be requested. Please find the government guidance for sponsors for more information. https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/homes-for-ukraine-sponsor-guides

If you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire, our dedicated team can support you with matching and rematching processes. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447, or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.

If you would like to find ways to volunteer, visit the Warwickshire CAVA website: https://www.wcava.org.uk or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering