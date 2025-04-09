Free Park Yoga sessions coming to Kingsbury Water Park!

Warwickshire County Council is excited to announce the launch of Park Yoga sessions at Kingsbury Water Park, an opportunity to enjoy outdoor yoga in a beautiful natural setting. Starting on Sunday...

Warwickshire County Council is excited to announce the launch of Park Yoga sessions at Kingsbury Water Park, an opportunity to enjoy outdoor yoga in a beautiful natural setting.

Starting on Sunday 4 May 2025, weekly sessions will take place every Sunday from 9:30am to 10:30am, running until 14 September 2025.

These instructor-led classes will be inclusive and accessible to a range of yoga abilities – everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background or experience. They are designed to support both mental and physical wellbeing, providing a chance to stretch, unwind, connect with nature, and meet others from the community. Children are welcome when accompanied by a parent or carer.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"We’re delighted to be bringing Park Yoga to Kingsbury Water Park this summer. These free sessions are a fantastic way for people to improve their wellbeing while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of one of Warwickshire’s most popular green spaces. We hope they will encourage more people to spend time outdoors and experience the benefits of both yoga and nature."

No booking is required for the sessions – simply look out for the Park Yoga flag at Kingsbury Water Park on the day. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel to use during the session, as well as sun cream and water.

Standard car parking charges apply.

