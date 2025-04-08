Improve the fire safety of your home by quitting smoking

Smoking is still a leading cause of deadly fires in the home, with more people dying in fires caused by cigarettes and smoking than any other cause.

Smoking is still a leading cause of deadly fires in the home, with more people dying in fires caused by cigarettes and smoking than any other cause. That’s why Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging residents to quit smoking this spring, with free support available from Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire.

More people die in fires in the home caused by cigarettes and smoking products than any other cause. In England in 2023/24, accidental fires in the home resulting from smoking materials made up 25 per cent of all fatalities. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue alone attended 21 smoking related fires within the last year, signalling the need for caution from residents when smoking.

Free stop smoking support is available for anyone aged 12+ living or working in Warwickshire or registered with a GP in the region. People are three times more likely to quit for good with support, rather than trying to quit on their own.

The safest way to reduce the risk of a fire in the home is to quit smoking. If you do choose to smoke, please observe these tips to ensure accidental fires are avoided:

Don’t smoke in bed – it’s very easy to fall asleep with a lit cigarette

Ensure all cigarettes are fully extinguished before leaving them – use a proper ashtray and avoid substitutes - ‘Put it out, right out!’

Take care when lighting indoors – light your cigarette outside, or, if this is not possible, light away from furniture

Ensure that your smoke alarm is working

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook said:

“Smoking is still a leading cause of accidental fires both nationally and locally within our region. As we enter the warmer months, we urge caution when smoking both indoors and outdoors around dry vegetation, as we see a rise in fires involving cigarettes at this time of year.”

For more information on fire safety at home, visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue website.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of one-to-one support (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only)

Access to a Smoke Free App

There’s never been a better time for residents to stop smoking, with so much free support available, you’re three times more likely to quit. Not only will you notice the benefits to your health within 48 hours, but you will also improve the fire safety of your home.

To access free stop smoking support, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk, text QUIT to 60777 or phone 0333 005 0092.