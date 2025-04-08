Residents reveal their top community safety priorities for Warwickshire

Organisations tasked with community safety matters in Warwickshire have come together to share and review the results of their latest public surveys.

They have identified key areas for action to improve the safety and feelings of safety of communities in the county.

Last year, Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board agencies Warwickshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, and Warwickshire County Council carried out telephone and online surveys to gather residents' views on community safety and seek input on future priorities.

In total, we received almost 4500 responses to the surveys. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share your views.

The survey results provide valuable insights, though all agencies recognise there is more to do to ensure surveys reach and reflect the views of all communities across Warwickshire.

We are proud that Warwickshire is a safe place to live, work and study based on comparison with national crime rates.

Warwickshire has the 8th lowest crime rate in England based on reported crime to the police (excluding fraud). It is also well below the England average.

However, we know there is more to do to tackle antisocial behaviour in some parts of the county and to help people feel safer in open spaces and at some times of day.

Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board members are committed to continuing to work together to listen to the people who live, work and study in Warwickshire to address the issues of safety that matter to you.

What you told us

Analysis of the survey results found some key themes:

Respondents' feelings about safety in your local neighbourhoods varied, influenced by location (e.g. open spaces) and time of day (e.g. during the hours of darkness).

Respondents felt there should be better police visibility, which would boost local community safety confidence.

Respondents felt that there was a need to better tackle antisocial behaviour (ASB) and local concerns, feeling that ASB had increased over the past year.

Some respondents wanted better communication from the police about activity in their local area, believing it would build trust and confidence.

Many respondents had taken steps to increase their security and felt more could be done to help and encourage residents to protect themselves and their belongings.

The actions we’re taking

Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board agencies are already acting on the issues identified in the 2024 surveys.

Police and Crime Plan

Earlier this year, Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe launched a new Police and Crime Plan to enhance policing, safeguard communities and prevent crime across the county. It was developed from the feedback received from the findings of the surveys.

‘A Safer Warwickshire for All’ will bring a revitalised focus for police and partners over the next four years to ensure your concerns are listened to, while also supporting Warwickshire Police to deliver an effective service.

The plan aims to:

Strengthen Policing – by increasing effectiveness, boosting neighbourhood policing and ensuring high standards of conduct and service.

Safeguard People – by reducing violent crime, tackling abuse and exploitation, and working to halve serious road injuries and deaths by 2030.

Protect Communities – by combating organised crime, reducing theft and burglary, addressing rural crime and tackling anti-social behaviour.

You can read more about the plan at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/police-and-crime-plan/

Tackling antisocial behaviour

You told us that ASB is one of your biggest priorities for Warwickshire.

In Warwickshire overall, there has been a 16% reduction in ASB compared to three-year average crime data, with a 38% reduction in Rugby, a 58% reduction in Atherstone and a 40% reduction in Leamington Spa.

We’re continuing to focus intervention efforts on hotspots across the county where ASB and serious violence are the highest, to reduce the likelihood and harm of criminal activity in the future. Enhanced activity includes targeted police patrols, upgraded CCTV with more cameras, new lighting and other interventions.

Police visibility

We know that a lot of people would like to see a greater police presence around them in Warwickshire.

Uniformed police presence is based on many factors, such as the time of day, the specific area, and ongoing community needs, with visible activities based on crime trends and reports from the community.

Besides uniformed police officers, numerous agencies across Warwickshire work in partnership to keep you safe, with roles such as community wardens and street wardens playing an important role in responding to neighbourhood priorities and opportunities.

Plain-clothed police officers also play a vital, though unseen, role in ensuring the safety and security of our communities, gathering valuable information and insights that contribute to crime prevention efforts. By blending into the community, they can identify and respond to potential threats more effectively, often addressing issues that may not be possible for uniformed officers.

Equipping you to protect yourself

You told us that you wanted to know more about how to protect yourselves and your belongings, so partner agencies will launch a campaign this year to help you take measures to be and feel safe.

This will focus on key concerns like theft, cyber-crime, and substance misuse, and how to get help if you’re impacted by these issues. We’ll also be raising awareness of the methods you can use to report different types of crime.

In the meantime, keep a look out for community safety engagement events and opportunities near you this summer. Visit www.safeinwarwickshire.com for updates and for more information on the work of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board.

You can also follow Safe in Warwickshire on Facebook and X for community safety information and advice, and sign up to Warwickshire Connected to tell police your priorities and receive the latest updates and news for where you live: