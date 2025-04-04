Council promotes health and wellbeing services in Warwickshire for World Health Day

World Health Day is on 7 April with a focus on ‘healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’, a campaign on maternal and newborn health.

Throughout April, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is raising awareness of the importance of health and therefore supporting World Health Day.

Maternal mental health

Having a baby is an exciting time, but it can also be worrying, and things don’t always turn out as expected. Lack of sleep, changes to relationships, breastfeeding and other challenges can make new parents feel low or anxious. One in five women and one in ten dads need help with their emotional wellbeing during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born. Seeking help early is important as it will speed up recovery.

There are lots of services in Warwickshire available to help new and expectant parents, whether you need some advice and tips on looking after your baby or are feeling lonely, anxious or struggling to cope. It is important to share your feelings and to ask for help, this could be with family or friends, or with professional services such as your midwife, health visitor, GP, or local Children and Families Centre. They recognise the highs and lows of having a baby and want to support parents to have the best possible experience with their new baby.

Sexual health

Looking after your sexual health is just as important as looking after your general health and wellbeing. People in Coventry & Warwickshire have various options for how they can access free and confidential sexual health testing, treatment, contraception and HIV care. The service is now provided in designated hubs across Coventry & Warwickshire by HCRG Care Group.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub, commissioned by WCC and Coventry City Council, offers a range of testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections including HIV. It also provides sexual health advice and contraception services.

Physical health

People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. Physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing the risk of stress, clinical depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is also an important part of maintaining good health and can help improve mental health too. This means eating a wide variety of foods in the right proportions and consuming the right amount of food and drink to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight. Residents can learn more about improving their exercise, health eating, drinking less and support to stop smoking by visiting Eat well, move more – Warwickshire County Council.

General mental health

Residents looking to explore the range of mental health support services available or crisis support can visit Wellbeing For Warwickshire. Support is available via phone, face-to-face hubs or online. If you are feeling hopeless and like there is nowhere to turn, visit the Dear Life website or call 08081 966 798 for crisis support mental health services in Coventry and Warwickshire (available 24/7).

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “The everyday pressures that many of us face means having less time to focus on our general health and wellbeing. We know that taking small steps to improve your overall health and wellbeing can have a huge impact on your daily life.

“This World Health Day we want to share the support available in Warwickshire for new and expectant parents, general mental and physical health support and sexual health services. By highlighting what services are available in Warwickshire, we hope residents can get the right support to live more healthy, happy and independent lives.”