Changes to Warwickshire Libraries online services to begin from 9 April

Warwickshire County Council’s library service is about to begin implementing a significant changeover of its online systems...

Warwickshire County Council’s library service is about to begin implementing a significant changeover of its online systems, including its website and app, from Wednesday 9 April – Tuesday 29 April 2025.

During this period access to some library services will be temporarily impacted.

From 9 April, access to the library app and access to borrower accounts will be temporarily unavailable. Customers will still be able to return, issue and renew their items, but will need to bring their library card with them to do this. New customers wishing to join Warwickshire Libraries will be able to do so by visiting a Warwickshire County Council library in person with ID.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Borrowbox will also now be unavailable during the changeover period to anyone who is not logged into this online service before 8 April. Signing in prior to 8 April should allow existing customers to continue to access new titles and existing loans during this time. However, new users will not be able to register on Borrowbox for the duration of the changeover period.

At present, customers are unable to reserve items, but any pre-existing reservations will be carried across to the new system and be fulfilled once it is fully functional. Customers will however be able to continue using library computers and find out information about library events and activities at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

For more information, please speak to a member of staff at your local library or visit the FAQS webpage: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarysystemchangeover

Ayub Khan, Head of Libraries, Heritage & Culture and Registration Services, said:

“April is a big month for Warwickshire Libraries as we begin the implementation of exciting changes that will greatly improve the online experience for all of our library customers. “We appreciate everyone’s patience whilst there will be some disruption to libraries’ online services over the coming weeks, including the Borrowbox service which we had initially hoped would be unaffected. For anyone who is concerned about their access to library services or resources during this time, please speak with our friendly and welcoming libraries staff who will be available to talk you through the online changes that are taking place.”

The online system manages Warwickshire Libraries’ book collection, e-resources, customer accounts, and loan history. It supports access to the online catalogue, Library App, online borrower account management and renewals, PC use in the library, Hublets, eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and eNewspapers.

The new library management system will provide a quicker and more user-friendly experience with several new features, including a new Library App which will enable customers to use a digital library card, making issues and renewals much more efficient.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities and events, you can follow them on Facebook, or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.