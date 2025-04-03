Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre in Kenilworth to close for one day

The popular Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre in Kenilworth will temporarily close on Tuesday 8 April 2025 for one day to allow for essential maintenance work at the site office.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop but the site is expected be open again on Wednesday 9 April. Any changes to this plan will be posted on the site webpages and Warwickshire Recycles social media channels.

Cherry Orchard, along with other larger recycling centres in Warwickshire, are open until 6pm on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Warwickshire County Council extends its apologies to anyone planning to book an appointment to visit the site that day, bookings have been suspended. Residents are advised to consider the alternative recycling centre at Princes Drive in Leamington Spa.

With favourable weather expected over the next few weeks and Easter later in the month, it is anticipated that the recycling centres will be busy in April. Booking is strongly recommended, especially for weekend visits or visits before noon. Booking is straightforward and ensures you stay informed about any unexpected closures of the recycling centre or surrounding roads. Book via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Andrew Pau, Head of Waste and Country Parks, stated: “The essential maintenance works at Cherry Orchard are unavoidable. We apologise to anyone whose plans to visit the recycling centre will need to be adjusted as a result.

“Warwickshire residents have made significant progress in reusing, recycling, and composting their household waste. We would like to thank residents for taking the time and effort to recycle and to reassure them that it is making a difference and is a major contributor towards the county becoming net zero.”

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/