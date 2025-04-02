Local authority announces new contract for short break and family care services

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a new contract to provide a range of short breaks and family care services for eligible children and young people with a disability or other chil...

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a new contract to provide a range of short breaks and family care services for eligible children and young people with a disability or other children in need. The new contract involves a number of providers offering a range of services on the council’s behalf. It will run for three years from 1 April 2025.

These services provide care, support and respite to families to help them maintain wellbeing and balance in their lives.

Short breaks for children, young people and their families can prevent issues arising and lead to positive outcomes for all. Parents and carers benefit from meaningful respite enabling them to focus on their own health, well-being, and daily living needs. Meanwhile children and young people receive opportunities to have fun, try new things and socialise.

Family care services complement this by providing additional care and support to families who have complex or specialist needs, and/or require urgent packages of care, to prevent family breakdown.

Reflecting the varied needs of Warwickshire families’, the short breaks service will offer flexible support in different ways at home, in the community or further afield. Services provided include support during the day or overnight through groups and clubs, activity breaks and holidays offering opportunities for learning, play, life skills and support with day-to-day routines.

Zoe Mayhew, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Social Care and Health Commissioning said: “We know how valuable these services can be to families when they need extra support and we are pleased to announce the new framework.

“The collection of services offers a range of support from a number of providers to ensure our response to families’ needs can be flexible and appropriate, delivering help in the right place at the right time. This supports our child friendly ambitions to offer opportunities for all children and young people to be happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled.”

Families who will benefit from these services are referred by professionals they are working with who will help them find support that will be most suitable based on their individual circumstances.

A wide range of information for Warwickshire families can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies