Warwickshire welcomes new Vice Lord-Lieutenant as Sue Saunders retires 

Warwickshire Lieutenancy is delighted to announce the appointment of Pal Sanghera as the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire, following the retirement of Sue Saunders from the role.

Honouring Sue Saunders’ dedication

Sue Saunders has served Warwickshire with distinction since being appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 2011 and later stepping into the role of Vice Lord-Lieutenant in May 2021. During her tenure, she played a crucial role in supporting Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox, attending events across the county, and engaging with Warwickshire’s many charities and volunteer organisations.

Sue was instrumental in updating the Lieutenancy website, ensuring it became a more informative and accessible resource. She also organised ‘Get Togethers’ at various venues around the County for Deputy Lieutenants - active and retired - fostering strong relationships within the Lieutenancy and the broader community.

Sue represented Warwickshire at key national events, including the Royal Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as the recent Coronation celebrations, where she championed initiatives to involve local schools. Her passion for community engagement was evident in the Advent Carol Service at St Mary’s Warwick, held in recognition of the county’s dedicated volunteers.

Reflecting on her time in the role, Sue said: “The Lieutenancy continues to evolve to remain relevant to 21st century Warwickshire. My advice to the new Vice Lord- Lieutenant is to enjoy the opportunities the role offers!”

Welcoming Pal Sanghera as Vice Lord-Lieutenant

Stepping into the role is Pal Sanghera, a highly respected figure with a distinguished legal and community service background. With over four decades of legal expertise, Pal has served as a District Judge, a Crown Court Recorder, and a judicial trainer both in the UK and internationally. His commitment to Warwickshire extends beyond the courtroom, having dedicated years to supporting educational institutions, community initiatives and cultural celebrations.

A Deputy Lieutenant since 2017, Pal has played an active role in the Lieutenancy, particularly in fostering diversity and inclusivity. He has been a longstanding advocate for voluntary groups in the county, championing causes such as youth initiatives, interfaith events, and charitable fundraising.

On his appointment, Pal expressed his gratitude, stating: “I am deeply honoured to take on this role and to continue serving Warwickshire. My focus will be on raising awareness of the Lieutenancy and supporting the outstanding voluntary work happening across our county.”

Lord-Lieutenant Tim Cox welcomed Pal Sanghera to the role, saying: “Pal’s extensive experience, both professionally and in community service, makes him an outstanding choice as Vice Lord-Lieutenant. Warwickshire is brilliant at helping itself with wonderful communities, supported by local partners. Pal will thrive in this atmosphere. I look forward to working with him to continue supporting and celebrating the people of Warwickshire.”

As the Lieutenancy moves forward, Warwickshire extends its heartfelt thanks to Sue Saunders for her years of dedicated service and warmly welcomes Pal Sanghera as he begins this new chapter.