Wellbeing Champions

This award, created by Warwickshire County Council provides existing and incoming Wellbeing Champions with a safe space to further develop knowledge and skills to use within their role of supporting members of their community to positively enhance their personal health and wellbeing.

Health Improvement

Healthcare is changing. The emphasis is shifting from treating illness, to promoting good health. The Department of Health is encouraging individuals to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing – whether it is quitting smoking, doing more exercise, losing weight, eating more healthily or drinking alcohol wisely.

About the course

This course helps Wellbeing Champions to support a healthier community and perform a general health promotion role. It provides the underpinning knowledge necessary to support people to make positive changes in their lives and to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

It covers examples of inequalities in health within the UK, their possible causes and current approaches to tackling these inequalities. Wellbeing Champions will learn how effective communication can support health messages, how to promote improvements in the health and wellbeing of others and understand the impact of behaviour change on improving an individual’s health and wellbeing.

Benefits for Wellbeing Champions

• Learn how to enhance health and wellbeing

• Learn how to reinforce a work-life balance

• Increase knowledge and skills in health promotion

• Increase confidence to support people to make every contact a health improvement contact

• Make a realistic plan of how to embed into current/upcoming role/s

What to expect

The course is based on a 1-day virtual training course (via Zoom) and includes both small and full group discussions.

Learners will need to have a reliable internet connection, access to a web camera that must be on throughout group activities, a working microphone and private learning space to complete this course.

Learners will be provided with post-course resources to help support them further after the course.

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, Lynn Bassett at lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk.