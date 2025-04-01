Don’t miss the chance to sign-up to Warwickshire’s biggest youth conference

With less than one month to go, young people across Warwickshire are gearing up for Shaping Tomorrow Together, the county’s biggest youth conference yet.

Taking place on Friday, 25 April at the University of Warwick, the event is organised by members of the Warwickshire Youth Council, in partnership with Warwickshire County Council’s Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative and the University of Warwick.

The conference aims to empower young people, giving them a platform to discuss issues that matter most to them. It also highlights the partnership between the University of Warwick and Child Friendly Warwickshire, with colleagues and volunteers from across the University involved in its preparation and delivery.

This year’s event aims to welcome up to 150 young people from across the county to take part in eight workshops, covering themes such as mental health, crime and safety, school experience, activism, creativity, life skills, vaping, and the environment.

Alongside these discussions, attendees can take part in a variety of activities including a surf simulator, a digital graffiti wall, and the chance to win raffle prizes throughout the day.

Meredith, one of the young organisers, shared their excitement about the event:

"This conference is for us, by us. It’s our chance to talk about real issues, share our views, and make Warwickshire a better place for young people. We’re working hard to make sure the day is fun, engaging, and full of opportunities to learn and connect. We can’t wait to welcome everyone."

Speaking on the importance of the conference, Nigel Minns, Executive Director for Children and Young People added: "One of our key ambitions is to ensure that children and young people have a say in shaping their communities. This conference is a prime example of young voices driving meaningful conversations and change."

As part of the build-up to the event, the Warwickshire Youth Council has released the second episode of its special podcast series, Let’s Talk Workshop: Voices of Tomorrow Edition. Hosted by Youth Council members, the episode explores the planning, themes, and significance of the conference, featuring discussions with representatives from Warwickshire County Council and Martin Price, Associate Director for Regional Engagement (Community) from the University of Warwick.

Martin commented: "Young people's futures are at the heart of what we do. We’re excited to once again host this event and support young people in having their voices heard."

Time is running out to secure your place at this exciting event. If you’re aged 11-17 (up to 25 with SEND) and want to be part of Shaping Tomorrow Together, sign up now www.warwickshire.gov.uk/shapingtomorrow .

For more details and to listen to the latest podcast episode, visit: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/warwickshires-youth-conference-2025-shaping-tomorrow-together/