Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Enhancing patient safety with Hospital to Home service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is helping hospital patients return home safely with their Hospital to Home service.

The Hospital to Home service, which launched in 2018, aims to support elderly and vulnerable patients who have been treated at hospital and are well enough to return home, where they feel safe and can be supported to live independently.

The service works alongside hospitals to support the discharge of patients 365 days a year and during 2023/24, the team achieved 1,508 Hospital to Home collections.

As part of the service, when the team support a patient to return home, they will also carry out a Safe and Well check. The check involves looking for potential hazards in the home that can cause slips, trips and falls, carrying out a check for possible fire hazards, inspecting electrical sockets to ensure they are safe to use, checking smoke alarms are working or installing new smoke alarms where there are none. The team will also refer patients to support services if they believe that the patient could use the support to help them remain independent in their home. The team will often re-visit patients to check they how they are since going from hospital to home.

Hospital to home team members, Rosie and Eileen, recently supported Mr Mulligan with returning him home after a stay at hospital. Mr Mulligan let the team know that he had recently had his hearing tested and was being considered for cochlear implants. He told them that he had difficulties hearing the doorbell and TV and was only able to communicate on his mobile phone using text. The team offered to refer Mr Mulligan to the Physical Disability & Sensory Service, as the service has a wealth of knowledge and advice, and a range of equipment they can provide to assist Mr Mulligan.

The Hospital to Home tested Mr Mulligan’s smoke alarms, which he was unable to hear, so the team fitted a specialist smoke alarm which features a vibrating pad that is placed under his pillow. They also discussed a nighttime routine and an escape plan with Mr Mulligan.

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Hospital to Home service and the team who make it possible.

“This service is a great example of the work our crews carry out all year round to keep the public safe. To have completed 1,508 Hospital to Home collections through this scheme during 2023/24 is a tremendous achievement, helping to ensure residents are getting the support they need and reducing the risk of a fire in their home.

It’s great to see the impact the Hospital to home service has on our more vulnerable residents, not just helping them to return home but also allowing us to support them in the home and ensure they can continue to lead independent lives.”