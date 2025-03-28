Stockingford Academy showcases the Haven - a specialist resourced provision supporting SEND pupils 

Stockingford Academy in Nuneaton is providing a closer look at The Haven, its Enhanced Communication and Interaction provision.

Offering insight into a typical day and the impact it has made on children with special educational needs and disabilities attending the school.

With the growing number of specialist resourced provisions across Warwickshire, Stockingford Academy is proud to offer two dedicated provisions based on the school site. The Hive, which supports children with social, emotional, and mental health needs and the Haven, a nurturing environment for pupils with communication and interaction challenges.

Supporting up to eight children at any time, The Haven provides a dedicated space to support pupils’ learning and wellbeing, with sensory areas and equipment creating a sense of calm and a well-equipped outdoor space giving further opportunities to enhance pupils’ development. Placements to the provisions are managed in conjunction with the Warwickshire High Needs Panel to ensure children needing the support most can access it.

What’s great about the Haven is that it enables pupils to remain within a mainstream school setting while receiving the support they need within their local community. Specialist staff deliver a curriculum tailored to the needs of each child and pupils are well-integrated into mainstream school life, being able to meet their peers for lunch and join wider school trips, sports days and other activities.

In addition to the Haven and Hive resource provisions, the school provides The Nest, a Thrive provision designed to support children's social and emotional development through small-group interventions. This initiative fosters resilience, resourcefulness, reflection, and collaboration. Stockingford Academy is also home to an all-girls autism support group, a unique initiative that brings students together in a safe space to build confidence and self-awareness.

The children even have their very own emotional support dog, Eric who is a huge favourite with all the children in the school.

Watch here to see The Haven and a typical day in this specialist provision.

Talking about the provision, Warwickshire County Council’s Head of SEND and Inclusion, Ross Caws said,

"We take great pride in the provision at Stockingford Academy. Through our collaboration with the trust, we have created a supportive and nurturing environment that meets the diverse needs of our children and young people. Our inclusive approach fosters a strong sense of belonging, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive."

Caroline Broomfield, Specialist Teacher at Stockingford Academy, emphasised the school's inclusive approach:

"At Stockingford Academy, we value every child as an individual. Our ethos is built on inclusion, ensuring every child has the opportunity to discover their strengths and feel successful. Not every child finds learning easy, and we are committed to providing the right support to help all pupils reach their full potential."

Feedback from parents has also been positive:

“The Haven is an excellent provision which provides great teaching, support and care for our child. “We are extremely grateful to the whole staff team involved. “Before he came to the Haven, he struggled with being in a classroom environment, the haven has been the best thing for him. He is thriving from the extra support he is getting, and we are so proud of him and his progress.”

Warwickshire County Council is committed to expanding specialist support, aiming to increase the number of Specialist Resourced Provision places from 176 to over 500 by 2028 as part of the Delivering Better Value in SEND programme. Schools involved in this initiative include Oakley Secondary School, Briar Hill Infant School and Shipston Primary School

This expansion is a key component of Warwickshire’s Education Transformation Programme, designed to create a more effective and inclusive education system.

For a full list of specialist provisions in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-appeals/send-admissions-specialist-settings/2

To learn more about SEND support in Warwickshire, visit the Local Offer webpages or follow the Local Offer Facebook page.

To find out more about Stockingford Academy visit https://www.stockingfordacademy.org/